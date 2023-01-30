Music industry experts share insights with Telford college students

Guests chatting with Telford College music students

Telford College invited producers, performers and specialist mentors to its music industry day which included an industry panel, workshops, masterclasses and one-to-one clinics with students.

The line-up included a team from BIMM Institute, Europe’s largest specialist music institute, who gave an insight into the demands of the music business and life in the recording industry.

Some of Shropshire’s most celebrated musical talent also attended, including Phil Marsh, and Tim Rogers – best known as Trademark Blud.

Phil is lead singer of pop-rock band The Uma, formed in 2019.

Experts shared their top tips with students at Telford College's music studios

He studied music at Telford College’s former King Street campus, and the band now shares a management company with the likes of Fleetwood Mac.

Trademark Blud, from Telford, has gone from being a homeless youth to an award-winning hip-hop and rap star, supporting acts like Dizzee Rascal.

He was also heavily involved in the first Shropshire Music Awards, held last year.

The expert guests took part in a Q&A panel

The expert line-up was completed by music producer Lewis Bates, who is part of Telford-based acoustic duo Loose Lips.

Telford College music tutor Jared Jackson said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

“These experts were with us for the whole day, which gave plenty of opportunity for students to present some of their own musical compositions to them for constructive feedback and advice.

“A lot of our second year students are currently working on their own EPs to launch on streaming platforms like Spotify, and the guests were excited to hear what they have been creating.