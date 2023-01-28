Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury kids learn about democracy at school elections

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyEducationPublished:

It was all about education, education, education as primary youngsters cast their votes in school elections.

St Giles Primary School pupil Arthur Daws, aged 5, casts his vote
St Giles Primary School pupil Arthur Daws, aged 5, casts his vote

St Giles's Primary School in Belvidere, Shrewsbury, used the opportunity to teach the children about how democracy works in the world of politics, so encouraged children to stand for election.

The sub-committees children stood for were Worship, Wellbeing, Eco and Budget. The children wrote manifestos and appealed for votes by recording campaign videos, making flyers and speaking to their peers.

Shropshire Council lent the school some ballot boxes it uses when the General Election and local council elections come round to give to add a feel of gravitas and authenticity to proceedings.

The school's catering team also made special cakes for the occasion.

Headteacher Rebecca Chow felt it was a valuable experience for the children.

"It was fantastic, we had an absolutely wonderful day," she said.

"Over the Christmas break those children who wished to stand for election were asked to work on creating manifestos which they presented to their classes. We held a full election day at the school, where all children from early years to Year 6 were asked to cast their votes in the school hall using traditional ballot papers and pencils.

"We wanted it to be really memorable for the children and it was a good way of showing them democracy in action. I think it's really important that they understand democracy."

Education
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News