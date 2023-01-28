Shrewsbury kids learn about democracy at school elections

St Giles Primary School pupil Arthur Daws, aged 5, casts his vote

St Giles's Primary School in Belvidere, Shrewsbury, used the opportunity to teach the children about how democracy works in the world of politics, so encouraged children to stand for election.

The sub-committees children stood for were Worship, Wellbeing, Eco and Budget. The children wrote manifestos and appealed for votes by recording campaign videos, making flyers and speaking to their peers.

Shropshire Council lent the school some ballot boxes it uses when the General Election and local council elections come round to give to add a feel of gravitas and authenticity to proceedings.

The school's catering team also made special cakes for the occasion.

Headteacher Rebecca Chow felt it was a valuable experience for the children.

"It was fantastic, we had an absolutely wonderful day," she said.

"Over the Christmas break those children who wished to stand for election were asked to work on creating manifestos which they presented to their classes. We held a full election day at the school, where all children from early years to Year 6 were asked to cast their votes in the school hall using traditional ballot papers and pencils.