Temperatures in Shropshire this week as Arctic chill set to send mercury plummeting

Frosty views like this one of The Wrekin are set to continue over the coming days

Temperatures across Shropshire are set to reach as low as -5C this week as winter sets in with sunshine, ice and widespread frosts expected over the coming days.

The Met Office's forecast for today said: "A cold start with a widespread frost. However, for all areas Wednesday will be dry with prolonged periods of crisp winter sunshine. Feeling cold with a gentle northerly breeze. Maximum temperature 4C."

Speaking about tonight, forecasters added: "Quickly turning very cold this evening with a widespread and sharp frost forming under clear skies overnight. Winds will be light. Minimum temperature -5C," while for Thursday they have predicted: "A frosty but sunny start, and plenty of sunshine through the day. However, perhaps turning cloudier with the risk of wintry showers in the north later. Staying cold for all. Maximum temperature 3C."

Met Office temperature map for Shropshire later this week

Cold with sunshine, sharp frosts and a risk of wintry showers is predicted for Friday to Saturday.

As temperatures drop, the Met Office has extended its weather warning for ice. Initially due to start at midnight tonight, the yellow warning has been brought forward to 5pm today and will run for 25 hours until 6pm tomorrow.

It also now covers whole of Shropshire, after covering just the western fringes of the county at first. Parts of Herefordshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire, as well as the whole of Wales, are also included in the weather warning.

Temperatures will go below freezing across the county

These are the maximum daytime and minimum night-time temperatures forecast for towns across the county over the coming days according to the Met Office:

Shrewsbury

Wednesday (maximum), 4C

Wednesday (minimum), -1C

Thursday (maximum), 2C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 3C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 4C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 2C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -1C

Tuesday (maximum), 3C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Telford

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 3C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 1C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -1C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Oswestry

Wednesday (maximum), 4C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 2C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 3C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 4C

Saturday (minimum), -4C

Sunday (maximum) - 2C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Ludlow

Wednesday (maximum), 5C

Wednesday (minimum), -3C

Thursday (maximum), 3C

Thursday (minimum), -4C

Friday (maximum), 4C

Friday (minimum), -4C

Saturday (maximum), 4C

Saturday (minimum), -4C

Sunday (maximum), 2C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -1C

Tuesday (maximum), 3C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Bridgnorth

Wednesday (maximum) - 4C

Whitchurch

Wednesday (maximum), 4C

Wednesday (minimum), -3C

Thursday (maximum), 2C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 4C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 4C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 2C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), 0C

Tuesday (maximum), 3C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Market Drayton

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -5C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -5C

Friday (maximum), 3C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 3C

Saturday (minimum), -4C

Sunday (maximum), 1C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 3C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Wem

Wednesday (maximum), 4C

Wednesday (minimum), -4C

Thursday (maximum), 2C

Thursday (minimum), -4C

Friday (maximum), 3C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 3C

Saturday (minimum), -4C

Sunday (maximum), 2C

Sunday (minimum), -4C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -1C

Tuesday (maximum), 3C