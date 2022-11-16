Holiday and food programme unveiled for the Christmas holidays

Councillor Kirstie Hurst Knight

Shropshire Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to run the Shropshire HAF holiday programme this year.

There are free places available on the programme for children and young people aged four to 16, who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals and for those who have been referred onto HAF by a professional. Places are also available for Ukrainian families, currently staying in Shropshire with host families.

From December 19-23 children and young people are invited to take part in a range of fun activities, happening at 43 venues from across the county.

There is something on offer for everyone, including sports, arts, cooking and forest schools. Free nutritious meals will be provided at each session, as well as information on nutrition to benefit the whole family.

The Winter What’s On Guide and details of how to book are available on the Shropshire Council website.

Some of the holiday programmes also include spaces for children and young people who are not in receipt of free school meals.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “Over the summer 3,500 eligible children and young people aged four to 16 took part in a wide range of exciting and engaging activities at 60 venues across the county.