Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parents urged to apply for places at new Shrewsbury primary school as construction begins

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyEducationPublished:

Construction has started on a new primary school in Shrewsbury, and parents can now apply to send their children there.

An artist's impression of Bowbrook Primary School
An artist's impression of Bowbrook Primary School

Bowbrook Primary School will open in September 2023 to a reception class of at least 15 children.

The brand new school will be located on Squinter Pip Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

School applications are now open to parents wanting a reception place for their child for September 2023. Applications can be made directly to Bowbrook Primary School via the online application form on its website - bowbrookprimary.co.uk

Applications can be made from today to January 15 next year.

Work has began on site to build the new school, which The 3-18 Education Trust says will be modern and vibrant, with state of the art facilities and resources to provide an inspiring learning environment for pupils.

It will include a multi-purpose games pitch, a specialist cookery/DT classroom, two hall spaces, a fully equipped library and habitat area for forest school activities.

Bowbrook Primary School is inviting all interested parents to information evenings on November 8 and 22, which are being held at Coleham Primary School.

Claire Jones, deputy CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust, said: "We are looking forward to receiving applications for our reception class of 2023. It’s an exciting opportunity for children and families to join us when the school opens its doors for the first time, the start of a special journey creating a legacy for the future pupils of Bowbrook.

"We want Bowbrook Primary to be at the heart of the local community and for families and parents to play an integral part in the life of the school."

The Keystone Academy - for special educational needs students - is also being built on the site.

Education
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News