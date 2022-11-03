Parents urged to apply for places at new Shrewsbury primary school as construction begins

An artist's impression of Bowbrook Primary School

Bowbrook Primary School will open in September 2023 to a reception class of at least 15 children.

The brand new school will be located on Squinter Pip Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

School applications are now open to parents wanting a reception place for their child for September 2023. Applications can be made directly to Bowbrook Primary School via the online application form on its website - bowbrookprimary.co.uk

Applications can be made from today to January 15 next year.

Work has began on site to build the new school, which The 3-18 Education Trust says will be modern and vibrant, with state of the art facilities and resources to provide an inspiring learning environment for pupils.

It will include a multi-purpose games pitch, a specialist cookery/DT classroom, two hall spaces, a fully equipped library and habitat area for forest school activities.

Bowbrook Primary School is inviting all interested parents to information evenings on November 8 and 22, which are being held at Coleham Primary School.

Claire Jones, deputy CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust, said: "We are looking forward to receiving applications for our reception class of 2023. It’s an exciting opportunity for children and families to join us when the school opens its doors for the first time, the start of a special journey creating a legacy for the future pupils of Bowbrook.

"We want Bowbrook Primary to be at the heart of the local community and for families and parents to play an integral part in the life of the school."