Harper Adams University graduates hailed for 'dedication and determination'

The dedication and determination of students was marked at the University’s 2022 Graduation ceremonies last week with the events presided over by Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Michael Lee.

Professor Jude Capper and Judith Batchelar OBE, both of whom were bestowed Honorary Doctorates in 2020, were also in attendance.

Reflecting on the efforts of students, Mr Lee said: “The award you have received is a mark of academic achievement and excellence from one of the world’s leading specialist, agri-food universities."

Professor Michael Lee with Ellen Humphrey

“A degree and qualification from Harper Adams University is highly valued. It is intended to be challenging – practically and intellectually. You will have had highs and lows and I know there will have been occasions where self-doubt may have got the better of you.

“The ceremony acknowledges your determination and dedication. You overcame any barriers standing in your way – perceived or actual – and demonstrated that you are more than worthy to join our global community of Harper Graduates.”

Guy Coggrave, Managing Director of GSC Grays chartered surveyors, told the graduates: “Agriculture and the rural sector is going through the biggest change I believe we will ever see in our lifetime, and you are all in the enviable position of just starting your careers and will have the opportunity to influence it.

Mr Coggrave – whose company employs a number of Harper Adams alumni – added: “My advice to you all is to approach your careers with energy, positivity and enthusiasm.

“Grasp the opportunities that present themselves and importantly, ensure you maintain a strong network of your fellow Harper Adams University colleagues, as this will be invaluable to you throughout your career and will be something that you rely on, as I have done.”

Forest Operations Officer at Natural Resources Wales, Ellen Humphrey,was also in attendance and said: “You are entering the job market in a period where many sectors, including forestry, need people like you.

“As new graduates, you have up to date knowledge and a fresh pair of eyes so don’t be afraid ask questions and make suggestions. Do not underestimate your worth, the value you bring to the workplace, or indeed, what it can do for you.