A-level results day 2022: What time are grades being released and what happens next?

A-level results day 2021.

For two years the A-level results were based on teacher or lecturer assessments after the exams were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, but this year saw the return of a full exam series for students.

As well as A-level results, students will also be receiving results for AS-level and BTEC nationals.

Ofqual, the government department that regulates qualifications, exams and tests in England announced that arrangements have been put in place for Summer 2022 to support students and make exams fairer for them.

There are currently four exam boards, and they are AQA, OCR, Pearson and WJEC Edugas.

The A-level exam results are released this week, one week before GCSE students receive their results next week Thursday, August 25.

When is A-level results day?

Pupils will receive their A-level, AS-level, and BTEC results on Thursday, August 18.

What time are A-level results released?

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which operates the application process to universities, says that students will be able to access their results on their portal from 08.15am on Thursday, August 18.

UCAS have advised students to ensure they have their sign-in details on hand, in order to access their results.

Collecting results

Some schools and colleges also allow pupils to collect their results in person, while some others publish theirs online.

It's best to check with each individual school or college on the exact time their results will be available.

What happens next

Hopefully students get the grades that they need, but if they do miss out, there are several options:

The UCAS website states that universities and colleges may still accept applicants even if they have missed out on grades, but if not, they can still get a place through their insurance choice.

Students might be offered an alternative by the university/college – a 'changed course offer' (which will need to be accepted or declined)

There is also the option of going through clearing to see what courses are available and what universities suit you.

Full information on clearing can be found on the UCAS website: ucas.com/undergraduate/results-confirmation-and-clearing/what-clearing

There is also the option of taking an exam review and appeal which will need to be arranged as quickly as possible.

For those not planning to attend university, or have had a change of mind there are also other options such as apprenticeships or even going straight into work.

A spokesperson from Wolverhampton College said: "There are lots of options for students who have taken A-levels - they are a fantastic gateway to university, further education courses, a range of apprenticeships including higher apprenticeships or employment - again at a range of levels.

"Ultimately, A-levels provide students with a full range of both academic and life skills that enable progression opportunities to all fields at a range of levels. If you are unsure of what to do when you receive your results, there are lots of people who will be able to provide advice and support you through the process, so pop into any of our campuses.

"Apprenticeships are a great opportunity to combine working in your chosen industry with studying towards occupational standards set by employers, learning on-the-job alongside experience colleagues in the workplace.

"At City of Wolverhampton College, we offer over 50 apprenticeships in a wide range of industry sectors. If you are unsure about what apprenticeships are or what is available, there are lots of people you can talk to such as our careers guidance team who will be able to support you with the process.

"Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results next week. GCSEs are again a fantastic stepping stone that give students a range of academic and life skills. No matter what results are achieved, there is an option for everyone to continue with their education and progress onto their next steps - whether that be A-levels, vocational courses or apprenticeships​.

"Once you receive your results, consider all of your options and always ask about anything you are unsure of. There are always plenty of people available to be able to approach to guidance and support. You can pop into any of our campuses when you receive your results and we will be able to help."

A spokesperson from Find Apprenticeships said: "After receiving A-Level results it can become a daunting prospect as to what to do next. Having spent many years in education it’s now time to decide which route you take next, work or university. Why not combine them both?

"If you are looking to go to university you can now combine work with a degree through a higher or degree apprenticeship. The degree apprenticeship route will allow you to attain a Bachelors Degree in your chosen subject, whilst learning on the job and earning a wage.

"Introduced in the 2015 - 2016 academic year, degree apprenticeships are rising in popularity and becoming more favourable over going to university. Many companies up and down the country are starting to offer degree apprenticeships, lasting between three to five years.

"The best bit, you still get to go to university as a part of the training programme. At least twenty percent of the programme will require you to attend a partner university for your non practical element of your apprenticeship training.

"To top it all off, you will receive a salary including any benefits that full-time employees receive such as holiday pay. The average salary for a degree apprentice in the UK is between £20,000 - £23,500, whereas the average student debt in the UK after leaving university if approximately £45,000."