'Wonderful lady, one of a kind!' Former Shifnal teacher respected by generations dies aged 94

Kay Rowlson died aged 94 on July 24 this year. Photo: Revd Prebendary Chris Thorpe

Kay Rowlson lived in Shifnal her whole adult life and was appointed to be Deputy Head Teacher of Idsall School in 1959, formerly the Shifnal Modern School.

She was respected by generations of students and held the post of Deputy Head up until her retirement in 1983.

It has been said that Mrs Rowlson could remember each of her pupils by name even years after teaching them in class.

Now her former pupils and friends have shared their fond memories of Mrs Rowlson who will be 'greatly missed' in her community.

Reverend Chris Thorpe of St Andrew's Church said: “Kay will be missed by so many, for her sharp intelligence, her commitment to young people and education, her exacting standards, and her wry sense of humour.

"She has been a person of deep integrity, generous faith and genuine friendship.”

On a social media post put together by Revd Thorpe, comments flooded in in remembrance of the former teacher.

They read: 'I loved Mrs Rowlson, she taught me in my first year at Idsall and was my favourite teacher.'

'Wonderful lady, one of a kind.'

'A lovely kind lady I met as a teenager, she always had a story to tell me.'