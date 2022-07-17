With towns and villages across the county covered by either a red or amber extreme heat warning, several headteachers have decided to ask parents to not send their children in on Monday or Tuesday if possible.

The decision has to be made by school staff as there is no legal obligation forcing schools to close when temperatures reach a certain point.

As of Sunday evening a total of seven Shropshire Council-run schools had confirmed they would only be partially open on the days when temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 36C.

A statement accompanying each school listed as partially open says: "We are reducing the opening of our schools on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July).

"We will be open for parents who need us to accommodate their children – but advising all parents to keep pupils at home where practical and safe, to complete distance learning. Any parent or carer who needs us to accommodate their child will be able to send them to school as usual."

The schools listed as partially open are:

Bridgnorth school closures

Castlefields Primary School

Oldbury Wells School

St Leonard's CofE Primary School

Church Stretton school closures

Church Stretton Academy

Pontesbury school closures

Mary Webb School & Science College

Shrewsbury school closures

Belvidere School