Turf cutting ceremony as work on new school begins

The turf cutting ceremony

Powys County Council and its contractor Wynne Construction has started to build the new replacement building for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown.

The project is being funded by the Welsh Government, who will provide 75 per cent of the project cost. The remaining 25 per cent will be funded by the council.

Attending the ceremony were representatives from Powys County Council, pupils and staff from Ysgol Cedewain and representatives from Wynne Construction, who are building the new school.

The new build will replace very poor accommodation at the current Ysgol Cedewain school, and will include facilities for very vulnerable learners, including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said it would enable staff to teach in a learning environment that is fit-for-purpose, and for parents to have the confidence that their children are being supported within the best facilities and accommodation.

“I’m extremely pleased that work to build a new replacement school for Ysgol Cedewain has started. This project will see the council provide a world-class facility for the county’s most vulnerable learners.

“I would like to thank the Welsh Government for the funding they are providing for this project, which will allow the council to provide an environment where teaching staff and thrive and give vulnerable learners the facilities that meets their needs, they benefit from and enables them to enjoy learning.”

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “We want to help provide children and young people across Wales with the best learning environments which will enable all our learners to thrive. I’m really pleased that, through our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, we’re able to support this exciting new project at Ysgol Cedewain and I look forward to visiting once the new building is complete.”

Steve Davies, construction director at Wynne Construction, said: “We’re proud to be working once again with Powys County Council on the design and build of such a prestigious and important investment in the Additional Learning Needs provision at Ysgol Cedewain.

“The delivery of this project expands on our vast experience in education and is the latest we have secured through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme via the SEWSCAP3 Framework, following on from Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng in Welshpool.”