Telford school is first ever to win award for work helping those fleeing violence or abuse

Millbrook Primary School. Pic: Google Street View

Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Grainger Drive, in the Leegomery area of the town, will be formally presented with the School of Sanctuary Award on Friday.

The award will be presented by Telford and Wrekin Mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta, who is also chair of the Interfaith Council.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We believe this to be an extremely important event for equality and diversity in the county and would like the opportunity to share this achievement with relevant partners and organisations that we work closely with, including Shropshire Supports Refugees who were involved in assessment process."

To receive the prestigious award, the school is recognised as a place that fosters a culture of welcome and safety for those seeking sanctuary who may be escaping persecution, violence or abuse – including asylum seeking and refugee families.

It also educates the school community about the human right to sanctuary, and identifies practical means for schools to demonstrate their commitment to helping. As well as this, it allows children to build interculteral awareness and empathy by hearing the voices of those in need.

School chiefs are inviting everyone to attend the celebration at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery on Friday, from 2pm onwards.

There will be a number of special guests in attendance, including school governors, trustee members, refugee charity workers and cultural society members.