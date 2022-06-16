The world of science and engineering gets the Big Bang treatment

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/09/2021 - 80 years of Air Cadets at RAF Cosford Museum. In Picture L>R: VR Headsets.

The Big Bang Fair will run from June 22-24 with a special Big Bang Fair unlocked opened to young people and their families on June 23 between 4-8pm.

Among the attractions will be slime making, flying drones and virtual reality.

Organisers says they have signed some of the biggest names in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to exhibit at this year’s event, including the RAF, Unboxed, NHS, Rolls Royce, and the Environment Agency . The exhibitors are promising a host of fantastic showcases, displays and experiments to thrill young minds and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and technologists.