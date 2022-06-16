Notification Settings

The world of science and engineering gets the Big Bang treatment

By Sue Austin

Shropshire families have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of science and technology with a trip to Birmingham's NEC.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/09/2021 - 80 years of Air Cadets at RAF Cosford Museum. In Picture L>R: VR Headsets.

The Big Bang Fair will run from June 22-24 with a special Big Bang Fair unlocked opened to young people and their families on June 23 between 4-8pm.

Among the attractions will be slime making, flying drones and virtual reality.

Organisers says they have signed some of the biggest names in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to exhibit at this year’s event, including the RAF, Unboxed, NHS, Rolls Royce, and the Environment Agency . The exhibitors are promising a host of fantastic showcases, displays and experiments to thrill young minds and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and technologists.

Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of Engineering UK, said: “We are so excited for young people and their families to experience this year’s event. With some of the biggest names in STEM, visitors will be able to hear about the brightest ideas from those working at the cutting edge. We are sure that everyone will be inspired, and we hope that young people will feel welcomed and attracted to explore STEM further.”









