University of Wolverhampton suspends recruitment for nursing at Burton campus

The university will phase out teaching at its facilities in Burton. Photo: Google Maps.

This week, the university announced it would not recruit students for the forthcoming year for 138 subjects, which rises to 418 when taking variants such as part time and foundation courses into account.

However, the university has decided not to release a full list of all subjects which have been affected, instead removing the 418 courses from their website.

While the schools of art and performance has been the heaviest hit so far, it has now been revealed that the university will began to phase out nursing in Burton.

They will no longer recruit new nursing students to be taught at Burton Health Education Centre, at Burton Hospital, which is not a standalone campus.

However, they will continue to teach current students there until they have finished their courses.

Thirty students are expected to finish this year and approximately 75 will be taught out over the next two years.

Meanwhile, nursing applicants can apply to be taught at the university's campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall, and Telford.

Dr Sharon Arkell, Associate Dean and head of the School of Nursing at the university, said: “The University of Wolverhampton is committed to ensuring an excellent student experience and this will always be at the heart of everything we do.

“We have taken the decision to suspend recruitment for new students at a facility at Burton Health Education Centre at Burton Hospital, but will teach out our existing students, currently in years one and two of their courses.

“We are discussing alternative options with foundation students which include studying at our Wolverhampton or Walsall Campus.

“Given the decline in numbers and the distance from the university’s campuses we have had to take the decision to withdraw this provision and focus on delivery in campuses at Walsall, Telford and Wolverhampton.

“We are in discussions with the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust about the end of teaching at our Burton facility.