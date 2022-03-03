GALLERY: Children across Shropshire dress up for World Book Day

From Harry Potter, to Paddington Bear, Where's Walley, to Fantastic Mr Fox, children across the county have gone all out with their costumes to celebrate the day of books this year.
The aim of World Book Day is to promote reading for pleasure and to give children and young people across the world the opportunity to have a book of their own, regardless of their family's income or circumstances.
Created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995, the charity hosts a worldwide celebration of literature and reading across the globe – and 2022 will mark the 25th year of World Book Day celebrations.
World Book Day offers every child and young person a £1 voucher and £1 token, as a gift to children from booksellers and publishers.
