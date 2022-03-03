GALLERY: Children across Shropshire dress up for World Book Day

Jai, aged 5 as Fantastic Mr Fox Jai, aged 5 as Fantastic Mr Fox and Amelia aged 11 months as a Fairy from That's Not My Fairy Olivia aged 4 and Alyssa aged 2 as This Little Fairy and That's Not My Reindeer George, from Telford, as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter with Scabbers the Rat Mary Poppins Florence, aged 6, dressed as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter Harrison Brown, as The Joker Harrison Brown, as The Joker Billie and Rae who are twin sisters dressed as Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins Jessica Lily dressed as Scarlett Ohara from Gone With The Wind Jessica Lily dressed as Scarlett Ohara from Gone With The Wind Mollie, as Vet from Mog and The Vet Wren, 4, Bronwyn 6, as Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf Henry, 6, dressed as Paddington Bear Tilly Jo, aged 9 as Wonder Woman Class of book characters at Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown Lacey Childs, aged 9 dressed as Lord Voldemort Charlie Parsons as Where's Walley Twin brothers dress up for World Book Day Darcie, aged 5, dressed up as The Cat in the Hat Alice, 11 months, as The Bee Who Makes Tea Luke, 4, as his non-fiction body book James, aged 9 Edie, aged 3, as Matilda Finley Williams, aged 10 as Ash from Pokémon Felicity Williams, aged 6, as Cruella De Vil Jacob dressed up as Peter Rabbit Aston-William, aged, 7, who was born with an upper-limb difference, dressed up as himself for World Book Day to show everyone that it is okay to be different Travis-Kody, 3yrs, dressed as the Iron Gruffalo Gracie-May dressed up as Mary Poppins Seb, Scarlett and Sid dressed as Willy Wonka, Stick Man and Where’s Wally Max, from Newport dressed up as Bananna from The Day That Bananna Went Bad Tommy, 10 who dressed as Harry Potter Rosalie, aged 4, who dressed as Elsa from Frozen Evangeline Thomson (aged 8) as Polly Williams from The Racehorse Who Wouldn't Gallop by Clare Balding Summer-Raye Jones, 3 years as Little Red Riding Hood Destiny-Marie as The Cat in The Hat Aj and Ronnie on World Book Day

From Harry Potter, to Paddington Bear, Where's Walley, to Fantastic Mr Fox, children across the county have gone all out with their costumes to celebrate the day of books this year.

The aim of World Book Day is to promote reading for pleasure and to give children and young people across the world the opportunity to have a book of their own, regardless of their family's income or circumstances.

Created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995, the charity hosts a worldwide celebration of literature and reading across the globe – and 2022 will mark the 25th year of World Book Day celebrations.

World Book Day offers every child and young person a £1 voucher and £1 token, as a gift to children from booksellers and publishers.