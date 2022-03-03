Notification Settings

GALLERY: Children across Shropshire dress up for World Book Day

Children across Shropshire have got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

Jai, aged 5 as Fantastic Mr Fox
Jai, aged 5 as Fantastic Mr Fox and Amelia aged 11 months as a Fairy from That's Not My Fairy
Olivia aged 4 and Alyssa aged 2 as This Little Fairy and That's Not My Reindeer
George, from Telford, as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter with Scabbers the Rat
Mary Poppins
Florence, aged 6, dressed as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter
Harrison Brown, as The Joker
Billie and Rae who are twin sisters dressed as Alice in Wonderland and Mary Poppins
Jessica Lily dressed as Scarlett Ohara from Gone With The Wind
Mollie, as Vet from Mog and The Vet
Wren, 4, Bronwyn 6, as Little Red Riding Hood and The Big Bad Wolf
Henry, 6, dressed as Paddington Bear
Tilly Jo, aged 9 as Wonder Woman
Class of book characters at Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown
Lacey Childs, aged 9 dressed as Lord Voldemort
Charlie Parsons as Where's Walley
Twin brothers dress up for World Book Day
Darcie, aged 5, dressed up as The Cat in the Hat
Alice, 11 months, as The Bee Who Makes Tea
Luke, 4, as his non-fiction body book
James, aged 9
Edie, aged 3, as Matilda
Finley Williams, aged 10 as Ash from Pokémon
Felicity Williams, aged 6, as Cruella De Vil
Jacob dressed up as Peter Rabbit
Aston-William, aged, 7, who was born with an upper-limb difference, dressed up as himself for World Book Day to show everyone that it is okay to be different
Travis-Kody, 3yrs, dressed as the Iron Gruffalo
Gracie-May dressed up as Mary Poppins
Seb, Scarlett and Sid dressed as Willy Wonka, Stick Man and Where’s Wally
Max, from Newport dressed up as Bananna from The Day That Bananna Went Bad
Tommy, 10 who dressed as Harry Potter
Rosalie, aged 4, who dressed as Elsa from Frozen
Evangeline Thomson (aged 8) as Polly Williams from The Racehorse Who Wouldn't Gallop by Clare Balding
Summer-Raye Jones, 3 years as Little Red Riding Hood
Destiny-Marie as The Cat in The Hat
Aj and Ronnie on World Book Day
From Harry Potter, to Paddington Bear, Where's Walley, to Fantastic Mr Fox, children across the county have gone all out with their costumes to celebrate the day of books this year.

The aim of World Book Day is to promote reading for pleasure and to give children and young people across the world the opportunity to have a book of their own, regardless of their family's income or circumstances.

Created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995, the charity hosts a worldwide celebration of literature and reading across the globe – and 2022 will mark the 25th year of World Book Day celebrations.

World Book Day offers every child and young person a £1 voucher and £1 token, as a gift to children from booksellers and publishers.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the images:

