School production finally takes to the stage in Wellington

Some of the cast of Matilda

Students at Charlton School, Wellington, are in the final throws of rehearsal for their annual school production.

The Roald Dahl story tells of the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination, the story of Matilda, who dreams of a better life and discovers she has special powers.

Performances are February 16, 17 and 18 at 7pm with tickets from the school's finance officer or reception, priced£3.50 and £4.

Beth Wheat the show's director, said Matilda was packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy song and was a joyous girl power romp.

More than 120 Charlton students are performing in the show and many more are helping backstage with costume, makeup, lighting and sound and stage management.

"The main cast are a core team of dedicated performers who have featured in many performances at both Charlton and other local societies. The students have risen incredibly to the challenge of an incredibly tough musical score and ambitious choreography,"Miss Wheat said.

Jenny Aldridge, Kayci Taylor and Haleemah Mahmood share the lead role of Matilda, while Noah Conner and Robin-Tyler Dawson take on the roleof Headmistress, Miss.Trunchbull.

Alice Swain, Aidyn Green and Paige Collier share the role of Miss Honey. James Killian and Tommy Taylor Matilda’s father Mr Wormwood and Lizzy Pearson and Maya Griffiths Mrs Wormwood while Caitlin Brown plays Mrs Phelps.

“I have been blown away by students’ dedication and commitment to this show despite all of the challenges from Covid-19 over the last couple of years," Miss Wheat said.

" So many students are participating in this production and it really has been an extraordinary experience for all involved. From creating the magic to rehearsing the complex scores of Tim Minchin and adventurous choreography that has been created by our dedicated Dance teacher’s Amy Crampsie and Jodie Wellings. "

Andy McNaughton, the school principal said he was delighted that the production could finally take place.