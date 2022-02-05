Clunbury Primary School pupils look forward to the new year after 'Good' Ofsted inspection

Clunbury CE Primary School in Clun have received a "Good" rating from Ofsted.

The nursery at Clunbury CE Primary School, in Clunbury, near Craven Arms, has been praised by Ofsted inspectors who visited the school at the end of last year, with forest school sessions receiving a special mention.

The primary school received an overall score of 'Good', with staff and pupils having worked hard to improve on their previous inspection grade of 'requires improvement.'

One inspector was particularly impressed by how 'well-resourced' the nursery was, as well as the 'provision of phonics' and enjoyed a story-telling session alongside a music lesson.

Now, the nursery is looking forward to another successful year, including having a new climbing frame which the school has been able to purchase thanks to funding from the local community shop at Aston on Clun and the active Friends group.

Miss Anna Cook, executive headteacher at Clunbury CE Primary School, said: "We are delighted by our most recent Ofsted report.

"The report rightly acknowledges the hard work of our dedicated governors and staff team and their commitment to providing the best education possible for all our children.

"It was especially pleasing that the inspectors were very impressed by our well behaved and polite children who are eager to learn and a credit to our fantastic school."

The forest school area has been developed over the last few years thanks to support from parents, donations from Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, as well as the Clun Ramblers who donated funds for waterproofs.