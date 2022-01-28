Tree planting to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 27/01/2022..Pic at Sheiffhales Primary School, where a Black Oliver Cherry Tree was planted to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Pupils pictured are: Theo James 10, Lillie-Mae Wall 10, Faith Adams 11 and Lydia Williams 10, and with them L-R: Councillor: Kevin Turley, Reverend: Mike Shaw, Imam Sohayb Peerbhai, Mark Michaels (South Shropshire Inter faith Community..

The tree was planted at Sheriffhales Primary School, to mark the annual remembrance day.

The occasion also featured an interfaith remembrance service.

Kate Hudson, class teacher at Sheriffhales Primary, said the older children at the school had been learning about the holocaust, and the evacuation of children on the Kindertransports.

She said: "We place a really big value at the school on difference and diversity and that is the cornerstone of what we do. By looking at how different groups are discriminated against that is a really key message for all the children."

The tree has been planted on the school field and will be looked after by the pupils.

It is the 15th tree planted at a Shropshire school for the annual memorial day.