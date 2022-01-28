Tree planting to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

The tree was planted at Sheriffhales Primary School, to mark the annual remembrance day.
The occasion also featured an interfaith remembrance service.
Kate Hudson, class teacher at Sheriffhales Primary, said the older children at the school had been learning about the holocaust, and the evacuation of children on the Kindertransports.
She said: "We place a really big value at the school on difference and diversity and that is the cornerstone of what we do. By looking at how different groups are discriminated against that is a really key message for all the children."
The tree has been planted on the school field and will be looked after by the pupils.
It is the 15th tree planted at a Shropshire school for the annual memorial day.
Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: "Our approach towards commemorating the Holocaust and other genocides is very much about messages of hope and peace, that will grow through the children of the county, and through the planting with them of a memorial cherry tree orchard of remembrance across our county."