Residents urged to play their part to protect children

The call to action from Shropshire’s Safeguarding Community Partnership follows the impact the pandemic has had, and continues to have, on some families, and it wants to highlight and encourage youngsters and the wider community to seek help and advice to support them.

The partnership said all families come under pressure from time to time, but increased or continued stress can seriously affect how well a parent can look after their child. Neglect happens when parents or carers can’t or won’t meet a child’s needs. Sometimes this is because they don’t have the skills or support needed, and/or could be due to other family issues.

To help parents and carers and the wider community support the safety and wellbeing of children and young people, the partnership is encouraging people to seek advice and support from a wide range of resources.

It has has set up a dedicated Covid-19 and safeguarding children web page which details safeguarding and other relevant information on safeguarding children during the pandemic.

The NSPCC also provide support and tips to help keep children safe. From advice on children’s mental health to staying safe online, support for parents/carers and what to do if you’re worried about a child.

Ivan Powell, independent chair of the partnership, said: “Shropshire’s Safeguarding Community Partnership understands that the pandemic has had an impact of families, with some families having a significant amount of pressure in the home.

“We know when children are neglected it impacts on their development through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood, and that it is highly likely that the consequences of childhood neglect will endure through a person’s whole life course.

“The partnership recognises this and has set it as one of our key priorities. As a consequence, we have developed a neglect strategy for 2020-2023 with the principal purpose of preventing and reducing neglect across Shropshire.

“Parenting can be rewarding, but it can also be challenging. So we want to reach out to parents and our wider communities to urge them to seek help and advice if they are struggling, or just need some simple tips to better engage with their child.

“There is a host of support and information for parents/carers and children for all stages of a child’s life, as well as advice on how to deal with difficult situations. So please do take a look at what support is available.

“Together we can play our part in helping to keep our children safe from neglect.”