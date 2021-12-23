Christmas books gifted to Shrewsbury pupils by Santa

Children at Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury, received a Christmas book gift from Santa

Despite wearing a face covering Santa’s traditional end of term visit to the Grange Primary School was a big hit with excited children.

Books were received by 224 pupils across the age ranges at the school and there was great excitement as the wrapping paper was removed to reveal the title of the book.

The visit of Santa and his elf helper is a date in the school calendar which is eagerly awaited by all pupils.

Santa’s arrival is kept a secret until there’s a knock on the classroom door and he makes an appearance with his elf helper.

“We needed to be cautious again this year, but at least Santa was able to visit the school,” said Rotarian Kerry Ferguson, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who donated the books.

“Despite the difficult circumstances this Christmas, Santa was as popular as ever with the pupils at the Grange School and this came through very clearly in the way he was received.

“He spent well over two hours visiting the various classrooms, talking to the pupils as well as answering a stream of interesting questions.

“This year Santa was again accompanied by his elf who played a very active role in getting him organised and we hope that the children will enjoy taking their books home and reading them over Christmas.”

Headteacher Charlie Summers said Santa’s visit brought much happiness and pleasure to the pupils and was also ‘greatly appreciated’ by the whole school.

She added: "We were all really pleased to be able to welcome Santa back to the school again this year. He and his elf really added to the Christmas atmosphere and created something more familiar for the children in these strange times.