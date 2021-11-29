Pupils take part in Bake Off competition

Pupils at Severn Bridges Multi Academy Trust who took part in a 'Bake Off' style competition

Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust, made up of Greenfields Primary School, Mount Pleasant Primary School and Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury, launched the baking contest to all children across the three schools earlier this month.

The first round of the contest invited the budding bakers to create celebration cupcakes at home, and bring them into school to be judged.

The colourful creations were then sold off in a cake sale to raise money for the trust’s chosen charity, Empathy for Special Children.

Judges had task of selecting a winner from each school to compete in the Bake Off final at Mount Pleasant Primary School.

The finalists, Tillie, a year six pupil from Greenfields Primary School, Bonnie, a year five pupil from Mount Pleasant Primary School, and Finnley, a year six pupil from Radbrook Primary School, were tasked with baking a Victoria Sponge Cake, independently and from scratch, under the watchful eye of the competition judges.

Mount Pleasant’s Bonnie was congratulated after scooping the top prize and won a Nadiya's Bake Me a Story cookery book and a £15 voucher to spend at Crystals Cupcakes in Shrewsbury.

Adam Purcell, one of the competition judges was impressed with the culinary talents on show saying: “The children showed amazing skills, keeping calm under pressure and rising to the challenge to create some pretty impressive Victoria sponge cakes.”