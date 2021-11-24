Disappointment over closure decision for primary school

In a statement, the interim Director of August 31, 2022.

“Whilst this is a small rural school, it serves a remote community and pupils will now be forced to travel greater distances to school.

"Pupils may also struggle to participate in extra-curricular activities because of the greater distances from home and reliance on the availability of parental transport. All this at a time when stability and well-being is critical in children’s lives.

“In addition, the decision will mean a dilution of Church in Wales provision in this area of Powys. Parents should have absolute clarity regarding eligibility for free school transport to their nearest Church in Wales school.”

The Acting Headteacher of Castle Caereinion Church in Wales Primary School, Angela Jones, has assured parent that it remains “business as usual” for the school.

"Children will continue to receive the best education whilst making sure that their well-being is at the forefront,” she said.

The Diocese of St Asaph looks after 51 Church in Wales Schools, including one shared faith Secondary School. Church schools are committed to celebrating the rich heritage of faith, language and culture in Wales and provide a natural point of community focus, supported by a network of clergy and churches across Wales.