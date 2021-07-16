Remodelling of Shrewsbury Academy to prove a school for the future

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/02/2021 - Feature on Shrewsbury Academy ahead of the return of all pupils on 8th March. In Picture: Julie Johnson - Head of School.

The Marches Academy Trust says it has worked in partnership with the community, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and the Department for Education to secure a bright future for the academy.

The partnership will see the development of the Shrewsbury Academy and the Sundorne Infants school sites into a "School of the Future", providing a quality learning environment for the young people of Shrewsbury.

Funding from Shropshire Council and the Department for Education to transform Shrewsbury Academy, will build on the improvements that have already been secured over the last 12 months education bosses at the trust say.

Work so far includes a new reception area, student entrance, improvement to the school kitchen, essential electrical works, significant drainage works to ensure the main fields are fit for purpose as well as improvement to the front car park.

The Department for Education will work with the school to identify the exact facilities required to meet the needs the students.

In principle, it is planned to refurbish the Sundorne Infant School after the pupils move to their new accommodation on Featherbed Lane next Spring and incorporation of this site into the grounds of Shrewsbury Academy.

Plans also include he construction of a new build teaching accommodation to the existing school buildings and targeted areas of remodelling within the existing school site to support the expansion.

Julie Johnson, Head of School at Shrewsbury Academy said: ‘One of my main aims is that every student and member of staff feels a sense of pride about our school. The school continues to evolve, and this funding will ensure our facilities are improved and expanded to create fantastic learning spaces. The investment shows commitment to the students and community to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education in the local school of choice.”

Sarah Finch, chief executive of the Marches Academy Trust said: “The Trust has worked with Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and the Department for Education to secure this significant funding. This partnership is

confident that the refurbishments and updates will allow The Marches Academy Trust to continue to work withour community in North Shrewsbury to give our young people the opportunities to explore their talents and follow

their dreams.”

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services said: “I am delighted to see that plans are now taking shape to develop a ‘School for the Future’ for Shrewsbury

Academy.

"Creating the best start in life for our children and young people has long been a top priority for Shropshire Council. This investment, coming on top of the Council’s funding for provision at Harlescott Junior and Sundorne