U3A looks to boost numbers after lockdown

On hand to chat to people were Alwyn Winter, chairman, and Mike Reece, vice chairman.

Members of various branches of the international group, dedicated to lifelong learning, hosted the event to highlight what it has to offer after a fall in numbers to 750 because of the pandemic.

They showcased some of the activities they organise and also offered a one-off membership fee of £7.50 instead of the usual £15 for the year.

Elaine Nester, publicity officer for Shrewsbury U3A, said: "The registered charity aims to educate mainly retired members of the community although there is no age limit.

"There are branches across the county, including in Telford, Oswestry, Welshpool, Ellesmere and in Church Stretton.

"During the event we offered free refreshments and were hoping people would explore the activities available for members.

"The Shrewsbury branch have nearly 100 interest groups which range from local history, astronomy and theatre, to jazz appreciation, conversational French and cookery.

"Committee members and interest group co-ordinators were on hand to discuss the organisation and some of its activities.

"Groups have been unable to meet up because of the pandemic but many have continued through Zoom these included two poetry groups, a philosophy, and German group."

Mother-of-one Elaine, aged 65, who lives at Garmston, said that she had joined the group eight years ago while still working as a director of a marketing company.

She said: "I think it is a life-changing organisation as it offers friendship, the opportunity to learn as well as lots of outdoor activities for those who want them and it is also great for those on their own or those who are still a couple.

"People can go to one or two meetings without obligation and members meet in various venues including homes and hotels, although these have obviously not taken place because of the pandemic.