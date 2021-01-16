Shropshire school to hold first ever virtual open day

Birchfield School

Birchfield School recently announced it was extending its senior school up to the age of 16 as part of a £500,000 investment into facilities, and will be welcoming its first ever Year 9 cohort in September 2021.

An entrance assessment day is being held on January 30 for pupils looking to join Years 7, 8 and 9 in September - and rather than being held at the school, prospective pupils will be able to access the event using the Zoom video app.

Headmistress Sarah Morris said the Covid-19 pandemic meant that creative solutions were needed to ensure school life could continue while keeping everyone safe.

“It has been a really busy time since we announced the investment and extension of our senior school in November," she said.

Headmistress Sarah Morris

“We are very excited about the prospect of starting a new Year 9 group in September, and our very competitive fee structure means Birchfield is an attractive option for lots of families.

“We want as many children as possible to have the opportunity of joining us here at Birchfield, which is why we are pushing ahead by holding the entrance assessments online.

“It’s a real shame that we can’t welcome prospective parents and pupils to view the school in person at the current time, but we don’t want the pandemic to prevent anyone from exploring their options with us.

“Anyone who is interested can contact the school by phone, email or through our website, and I would be very happy to personally discuss the exciting developments we have coming up.”

Birchfield School joined the St Philips Education group in November, which is undertaking a major improvement programme with plans for new sporting and science facilities under way.

A new fleet of minibuses will be launched, meaning children from areas including Telford, Wolverhampton, Codsall and Newport will be able to travel to the school.

Mrs Morris added: “To celebrate the extension to the senior school department, a highly competitive fee initiative is being introduced, with places from Year 6 starting at £8,000 per year, rising by £500 per year to £10,000 per year in Year 11.

“This is a really exciting time at Birchfield School with much to look forward to, so please do get in touch for more information.”