Builth Wells Rotary Club present a £500 cheque to support Cylch Yn Yr Ysgol with their ongoing presence within Builth Wells Primary School
Builth Wells Rotary Club was pleased to present a cheque for £500 to support Cylch Yn Yr Ysgol with their ongoing presence within Builth Wells Primary School
Published
This is a charity that provides Welsh pre-school education to children age three and four in Builth Wells.
They also run a weekly Ti a Fi Welsh language parent and toddler group for 0 to four year olds.
The Rotary Club’s generous donation will support Ti a Fi costs over the coming year providing play, art and craft, singing and story time for local families in a friendly setting at the school.