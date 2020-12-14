Coronavirus testing rolling out in Mid Wales schools and colleges

Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething

The Welsh Government said that students, pupils and staff identified as close contacts will be offered a lateral flow test each day of a self-isolation period.

Those who test negative can continue going to school or college while those who test positive would self-isolate and book a test to confirm their status.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said training for school staff would begin this week and continue in the new year.

But director of school leaders' union NAHT Cymru Laura Doel said: “The government’s lack of understanding of the reality on the ground has been staggering. Publicly ministers express their thanks to school leaders, whilst behind the scenes they are sending intimidating and unnecessary legal letters. We object to these double-standards in the strongest terms.

“The implications for schools to mass test on a national scale is huge. For the health minister to say it can be rolled out at the start of next term when the teachers have to carry out the tests and they haven’t been trained is laughable.