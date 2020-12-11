Online learning plan for secondary school pupils

The Wrexham announcement comes on the back of increasing numbers of staff and pupils testing positive or having to isolate, and will hopefully reduce the risk of families having to isolate over Christmas.

The decision to close secondary schools from Monday has been taken by headteachers with the full backing of Wrexham Council.

While primary school heads and the council have agreed to close all schools by next Thursday , some might close sooner if they need to.

Councillor Phil Wynn, Lead Member for Education, said: “Schools have been working hard to stay open, but it’s becoming increasingly challenging due to the numbers of staff and children having to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

“We’re also aware that many parents are extremely worried about the risk of having to isolate over Christmas, and after such a difficult year, we have to consider people’s well being.

“Closing premises a few days early and switching to online learning – with teachers delivering lessons remotely – will give schools some much-needed breathing space, while helping to prevent further spread of the virus and reducing the likelihood of families having to isolate over the holidays.”

Wrexham Council said it has been monitoring the situation and it was originally hoped that schools across the county borough would stay open until the last day of term (Friday, December 18).

However, numbers of staff and pupils self-isolating have risen significantly in the past week and the situation has becoming increasingly difficult for head teachers.

Councillor Wynn added: “It’s important to note that the term isn’t finishing early, and pupils will still be provided with work that they can do from home during the last week.

“It’s been a really tough year for schools, affecting children, staff, parents and carers.