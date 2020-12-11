Bullying protest taking place at college

Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge Campus

The National Education Union is holding the demonstration outside Shrewsbury Colleges Group's English Bridge campus.

The union says one of its reps had raised concerns about bullying, racism and other discriminatory behaviour, and now finds himself accused of gross misconduct. It comes after another protest last week.

A spokesman for the union said: "Members at the college have indicated via a strong anonymous electronic ballot that they are prepared to take strike action if the college don't withdraw the threat to the representative. The formal ballot starts next week."

A Shrewsbury Colleges Group spokesman said: "The college is naturally disappointed that the NEU committee has decided to ballot members and to organise a small gathering outside the campus prior to that ballot.

"Where an allegation has been made about any member of staff, the college has a duty to investigate. This is the right and fair thing to do for students as well as our hardworking and professional staff.

"Relations with unions at the college are generally positive and constructive. Indeed, the college is a significant provider of trade union training which is really important in helping people get back to work after losing their job.