Walking challenge for school pupils raising funds in Telford

Queenswood Primary School & Nursery pupils marching up Sixth Avenue. Leading the way is Maisie Martin, aged 10, watched by teacher Vera Jones

Students from Queenswood Primary School and Nursery completed the challenge on Friday in an effort to raise funds for the school.

Family and friends of the students sponsored them, and staff member Charlotte Serrell said it was a great day for everyone to get out in the fresh air and enjoy some exercise.

"The fundraiser was a walking challenge," she said. "The children walked the six avenues of Ketley Bank, in Telford, which is where the majority of the children live.

"Families and friends sponsored them so we can raise money for school trips.

Maisie Martin, age 10, leading Max Brophy, Dominik Wersocki, and Bella Bradley, all nine, Austin Ferguson, eight, and Emilijus Paulauskas, nine, watched by staff member Charlotte Serrell

"Queenswood is in quite a deprived area, a lot of families are on low income so they would have really rallied round to donate money for the kids and give what they can.

"The money will go towards school trips, big or small. At the moment, we can go on trips they just have to be Covid-19-safe.

"The children walked just over a mile. It was the whole school involved – even the little ones.

"It was a real community project as we got parents involved, it was really nice to do something as a whole school."