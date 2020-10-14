All age school for Llanfair Caereinion

Powys County Council

Powys County Council wants to establish a new all-age school in Llanfair Caereinion after Cabinet gave the go-ahead last month to start consultation on the proposals.

The new school would be achieved by closing both Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School and establishing a new, 4-18 all-age school on the existing sites from September 2022.

Currently the primary school has 162 pupils and there are 465 pupils in the high school.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “Providing high-quality teaching and learning environments is one of the aims of our Vision 2025 and we are committed to delivering an improved learner offer for the children and young people in Powys through our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys.

“One of the strategic objectives in the strategy is to develop a network of all-age schools based around the 13 current secondary school locations. Our proposal for Llanfair Caereinion will help us meet this objective.

"We have met with representatives of the governing bodies of Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School. Both governing bodies have indicated their support in principle to move towards establishing an all-age school in Llanfair Caereinion.

“However, it is important that the people of Llanfair Caereinion and the wider catchment area have they say on these proposals and I would urge them to send their views so that they can be considered.”

To respond to the consultation, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation and follow the links to give your views online.

Alternatively, you can respond in writing by emailing school.consultation@powys.gov.uk or via Post at Transforming Education Team, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG.