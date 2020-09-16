More than 40 students from a Shropshire college secure places at science universities

The head of science at Acton Burnell-based Concord College says it is an increase of seven places compared to 2019.

“The range of top quality institutions was again phenomenal,” said Barry Brown.

“Two students gained places at Cambridge, two at UCL, one at Imperial and three at the University of Hong Kong where the standard offer is A*, A*, A*A.

“In addition, students also gained places at King’s, Bristol, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, St. George’s, St. Andrew’s, Cardiff, Dundee, UCLAN, RCVS and overseas in Lithuania.”

He said the support programme for medical applicants at Concord College carefully guided them through the application process, matching them up with suitable institutions to reflect their strengths.

“Admissions are highly complex and vary significantly from university to university," he said.

"Some place more emphasis on the admissions tests, of which there are two different ones.

Weighting

Advertising

"Some use the personal statement, some do not.

“Some score GCSE’s, some do not. And the weighting for the interview is also variable.

“To navigate successfully through this minefield of obstacles is a real challenge.

"Concordians are fortunate to have a dedicated team of six UCAS co-ordinators to advise and support them as well as access to a wonderful alumni network of medical students ad serving doctors.”

Advertising

This year the college has a further 40 current students applying for 2021 entry and, despite the impact of Covid-19, they are already well on their way to completing personal statements after working through the summer holidays remotely online with their UCAS co-ordinators via Microsoft teams.

Dr Rob Pugh, Concord College’s assistant principal (university admissions and careers), said: “With many Concord students every year choosing a career in medicine it is essential that we can provide the necessary support to improve their chances of being successful.

“The hugely impressive figures are an endorsement of what staff and students are doing at Concord College.

"We are hugely proud of what these students have once again achieved.”