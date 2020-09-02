It’s so good to be back, say Shropshire teachers and pupils

Pupils across the county have been returning to the classroom after the coronavirus lockdown period in the face of huge challenges for schools.

After five months of Government guidance on a string of issues including social distancing and hand washing hygiene headteachers are finally able to welcome all youngsters back to lessons.

In Telford,The Learning Community Trust runs secondary schools at Hadley Learning Community (HLC), Ercall Wood, and Charlton, primary schools at Wrekin View and HLC, and a special school at Queensway.

Hundreds of pupils have made it back so far this week, despite parents' concerns over safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include 550 primary pupils at HLC, in Waterloo Road, Hadley, and 450 at Wrekin View Primary, in North Road, Wellington.

HLC science teacher Catherine Ward with socially-distanced pupils

The trust’s chief executive, Dr Gill Eatough, said the return has been positive for the children and school staff and the year groups are phased back into the main site which saw staff report for duty on Tuesday for training sessions focussing on the latest health and safety policies, and how to carry out risk assessments.

Dr Eatough said: “It’s been very positive all round. Everybody is delighted to get back to doing what we do which is educating young people.

“On Wednesday morning both of our primaries opened and to see the children coming in was so good. I was down on the gate making sure the parents know where to take the children and how the system is arranged; just helping them to understand how to get on site and leave safely.

"The parents are happy and get a chance to make new friends and meet new teachers,” Dr Eatough said.

Among the 11-year-olds to arrive at the site was Zaki Vazir, who said: “I’ve found it okay so far, but I’m hoping I’ll make some new friends. I was very bored during lockdown and I’m happy to be at school. I used to attend the HLC primary so I’m used to the site already.

“I want to be an actor and I’m most looking forward to the drama class.”

Harry Munford, 11, sanitising his hands at HLC

Harry Mumford, formerly of Redhill Primary, said: “I got on pretty good in lockdown, but I’m looking forward to starting here and making new friends. My best friend, Zac, is also starting here which is really good.”

Lucy Alcock, formerly of Meadows Parimary, said: “I was missing school at the start of the summer holiday, but since coming here I’ve seen some familiar faces and my big sister Annabel attends here too. I’m really looking forward to doing music and art.”

“Lockdown was a little bit strange because it wasn’t the normal transition from primary to senior school - this is a much bigger building to get used to, but I feel comfortable.”

Laya Ritchie said: “The teachers have handled the social distancing measures really well. I’m happy.”

At Hadley Learning Community Primary School is Miles Smalley, four, with mum Stephanie and sister Violet, aged one

Another delighted newcomer was four-year-old Reception pupil Miles Smalley, who was brought to school by his mother Stephanie.

Miles, from Hadley said: “I am really excited.”

Stephanie added: “He didn’t get to have closure from his old nursery at Oakengates. Lockdown was okay, as I’m a retail worker I was at home and we did lots of baking and grew plants, but he’s ready to get to school now.

“The school has been really good. I’m very happy with the arrangements.

“We were given the option some months ago of either having an induction by video call or a one-to-one meeting on site, so we chose to come in and now he’s ready to be with his new teacher Miss Perkins.”

Distancing arrangements at the site includes one-way routes, with arrows marked out on the floor and sanitising stations clearly visible. In the secondary section, classrooms desks and seats have been arranged so that the pupils sit in rows facing the teacher instead of sitting around tables in groups.

Teachers and assistance staff have their own space marked at the front to ensure there is at last a two-metre gap between them and the young people’s rows. Visors and face coverings are available for the adults to use if for any reason they need to approach a child.

Members of the school’s design and technology department have also been using their skills to make visors for member of staff who require them.

Lillah Morris-Pugh, 11, The Marches School in Oswestry

Meanwhile, at The Marches, in Oswestry, new pupils Lillah Morris-Pugh and Olivia Kenyon, didn’t sleep much on the eve of the new term and their first day at secondary school.

The 11-year-olds put their new uniforms on, got their mums to tie their ties and had to have the obligatory new school photos taken by proud parents.

They walked to school together - and that’s where every similarity to the usual first day at a new school ended.

For instead of joining more than 1,000 other pupils in the normal first day hullaballo, the friends saw only the other 260 Year Seven new intakes, and those beginning sixth form as the Marches staggered its return to school after lockdown.

Marches pupils had to meet at the 'M' in front of the school

Lillah said: “We all had to meet at the 'M' in front of school then walk. socially distanced, up to the astro-turf so we could get into our different class groups. Then we went to our form room, where we had to all use the hand sanitiser” Lillah said.

“Our teacher, Mr Lee then introduced himself and we learned about the Marches and the rules of the school and what it expected of us. We also made some new friends. I couldn’t sleep last night but I feel much better now, its going to be very exciting.

“I am looking forward to IT and using the three-day computer. We were going to use in on our transition days but they were cancelled because of lockdown.”

Olivia Kenyon, 11, at Marches School in Oswestry

Olivia said she was looking forward to art and joining the after school clubs, which will still go ahead despite the restrictions.

“At break we went to the Year Seven tuck shop and had a waffle - it was amazing. I am looking forward to tomorrow because the tuck shop will have hash browns.”

“We don’t have to wear masks, but people can if they want to.

“We all just wanted to get back to school.”

Michael Kemble, the Year Seven head of academic progression, said all teachers had had to think out of the box when looking as how to deal with the new rules.

“The Year Six students missed their transition days so instead we did virtual days, sending them links to videos and workshops that we filmed.

“We also sent postcards out to each student, letting them know who their form teacher would be and kept in touch throughout the summer. We really have had to re-invent the wheel and, if anything this Year Seven has had more contact that those in the past.”

“All the staff, and it seems the pupils, just want to get back to being in the classroom. Every one of the new students have behaved exceptionally well on their first time, immaculately dressed and with no tears and lots of smiles.”

Chemistry and science teacher Dan Hussey said with the formation of year bubbles, the modules that are taught during the year have had to be altered.

“We will do all the practical lessons with one year group so that we are not constantly disinfecting the equipment.”

Christine Davies is the SEN access leader, heading up the work the school does with students with special educational needs.

“We work with them in small groups. There will be a lot of anxiety in the school about Covid , particularly among the SEN pupils and this is something that we will be looking out for so that we can give reassurance.”