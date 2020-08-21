Telford College to get over £880,000 to upgrade buildings and facilities

The funding is part of a national programme announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and will provide colleges with vital funds to revamp campuses.

Telford College, which has a campus in Wellington, has secured £880,831 from a £200m pot being released as part of the Government's drive to improve education facilities across the country.

Nationally, more than £1.5bn is being invested in further education and work to upgrade more than 180 colleges is set to begin from September.

Deputy principal at Telford College, Janet Stephens said she was delighted and the funding had come at a very opportune time.

She said: “We have put together a blended learning timetable for the new academic year which will see students spending time both on and off site, and this will allow us to make further upgrades to our already expanding IT infrastructure.

“It will also contribute towards the costs of the physical changes we have had to make around our campus over the summer to ensure that we create a Covid-safe environment for everyone who is studying with us.

“Not only that, but this financial support will hopefully also be a significant boost to the local economy too, as we will be aiming to work with Shropshire contractors on some of these projects going forward.”

Announcing the funding, Mr Williamson said: “We want to build a world-class further education system which delivers for the whole nation, and a key part of this is ensuring colleges are fit for the future – with better facilities and brand-new buildings.

“We want all students to continue to receive high-quality education and training, no matter where they grow up or what college they go to. Now more than ever, it is vital that colleges can support their students to gain the skills they need to progress and help the economy to recover and grow.”

David Hughes, chief executive of The Association of Colleges, added: "Colleges will be pleased to see their individual allocations as they prepare to provide training, skills and education to over two million young people and adults next year.

"It will help them provide the facilities, advice, support, and high quality teaching they deserve and need.

"This capital resource, for bringing building and digital infrastructure up to date is important but they will need to move quickly to spend this money.

"The college condition survey confirms that there has been underinvestment in the college estate in recent years so it is good news that the treasury has allocated money for a five year programme to put this right and to ensure that future students and apprentices learn and train in world-leading environments."