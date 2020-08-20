GCSE results: Pupils hail support from school as they look forward to a bright future

After five months without lessons, students have faced leaving a major milestone in their lives without an end-of-year prom or traditional celebratory goodbyes.

There has no doubt been widespread criticism expressed by teachers and young people over the national handling of education throughout the coronavirus pandemic – but despite the difficulties, students at three Telford schools run by the Learning Community Trust say they have received overwhelming support.

Among the students receiving their GCSE results today were 16-year-olds Lara Riddell, Benjamin Jensen, Brook Jenkins, and Demi Hancox, from Hadley Learning Community.

They admitted disappointment to miss out on traditional end-of-year activities, but accepted this was out of everyone’s control.

All four of them appreciated the fact that the school had brought them back in after lockdown for a socially-distanced wellness catch-up with tutors and to receive their year books.

Lara, from Ketley, who is hoping for a career in law and is off to Wrekin College in September, said: “The school has done everything possible to keep in touch with us and help us over the past few weeks.

“We are very grateful to the teachers here, and appreciate the hard work they have put in. They don’t just want to teach you, but want to help you grow as a person too.

“The school has a really open door policy – if you need someone, they have always been there to talk to, or confide in.”

She added: “I’ve even been able to make a start on some online lessons from my sixth form, to help us catch up on any lost time.”

Brook, from Leegomery, is going to Tring Park performing arts college with the hope of either a performing arts career, or further English studies.

“Our time at school has been really good," said Brook. "We’ve had the opportunity to work closely with teachers, who have been preparing us well for what our next steps will be.

“Alongside a lot of other students, I think I can say with confidence that if HLC had a sixth form it would definitely have been one of my top choices, if not my top choice.”

Demi, from Leegomery, who is going to Thomas Telford, has her eye on either a history or psychology degree.

She said: “I’ve formed a really good bond with most of my teachers, which has allowed me to have all the support and the best school life. This is available to any student here, as long as they have a good attitude and want to learn.

“It’s not just about academic lessons; we have been taught life skills, and every week during lockdown we also had mindfulness sessions to provide us with extra support. The teachers are some of the loveliest people I’ve ever met.”

Benjamin, from Hadley, is going to Adams’ Grammar in Newport with a view to becoming either a maths or physics teacher.

He still had a unit of his physics GCSE course to complete when lockdown began, and said: “Our teacher was able to put stuff up online, so we could continue our studies from home. I can’t fault their support.

“I’ve been in this school since I was primary school age, and watching it change and develop has been amazing. Within the last few months, to see them adapt to the changing safety and health risks has been impressive.”

It comes as the chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, Dr Gill Eatough, welcomed the government U-turn to give grades estimated by teachers.

Dr Eatough said: “We were incredibly concerned about the national grading algorithm, so we were immensely relieved at this week’s U-turn, which means our students are getting the GCSE grades we believe they deserve.

“Our teachers did a really thorough job when we submitted the predicted grades back in June, which were based on a combination of factors including mocks, coursework, and a range of other assessments.

“We have done everything we possibly can to ensure that the grades are as true a reflection of our students’ performance as possible.

“We are just sorry that families have been put through such anxiety in the build-up to the results day – it could have been so easily avoided.”