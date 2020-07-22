Archie's Kenyan Safari Challenge sees more than £1,000 raised by Bridgnorth school

With just four classes, it may have seemed daunting for pupils at Brown Clee C of E Primary School to cover 2,141 miles in seven days while raising money for charity.

But whether it be walking, running, cycling, swimming or horse riding, the school in Ditton Priors completed Archie's Kenyan Safari Challenge for the charity Karibuni Children.

The idea arose when pupil Archie Beech realised the school would not be able to hold its usual collection of stationary to send to children living in the slums of Kenya due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie Beech in red, with little brother William Archie's whole family got involved with the fundraising efforts Student Emily Sanderson chose to cover her miles on horseback The Robinson brothers, Joel, Sam and Zac, took to the water

With support from headteacher Sue Relph, the seven-year-old launched his challenge for the school to cover the distance of the Kenyan border in seven days from July 6.

Setting off virtually from Mombasa, parents, staff, governors and children were asked to send in their daily miles along with photos for Miss Relph to keep track of.

"Everyone really made a special effort over the weekend and we had large mileages sent in – some had even been swum," said Miss Relph.

"We had a few horse rides and lots of cycles. By Saturday the school still had 1,102 miles to go – more than half the distance – and by Sunday morning we had reached 1,272 miles, which still left us with 869 miles to go in one day.

"It was amazing to see the efforts that our school community went to on Sunday – the miles flooded in as everyone was desperate to help Archie reach his goal.”

The target mileage was exceeded on Sunday evening with a total of 2,283.

Miss Relph added: "What an amazing achievement for a small school community, and what a great difference it will make to the children in Kenya. All of this from the idea of a seven-year-old boy with a big heart and huge ambition. Well done Archie."

More than £1,000 has been raised for Karibuni Children, which has given practical hope and support to thousands of children living in Kenyan slums.

To donate to the cause, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BrownCleeSchool