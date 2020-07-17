Shropshire summer school wins digital award

Concord College’s summer school has been chosen by Quality English, in partnership with Macmillan Education, to receive the digital accolade for ‘innovation in the online school'.

The award follows a recent partnership between Quality English (QE) and Macmillan Education that brings new benefits to QE schools across the globe.

The benefits include weekly webinars from academic experts, drop-in sessions and consultancy as well as the new and exclusive digital awards.

Director of Acton Burnell's Concord summer school Kari Quant said: “The summer course team is thrilled to receive this recognition.

"We wanted to do something different, particularly at a time where our students, agents and staff needed us most.

“The vision was for students to be able to access learning opportunities any time regardless of time zones whilst collating a portfolio and collecting virtual badges to take back to school.”

The summer school is also launching a new online programme, ‘Concord summer online'.

Mrs Quant said: “We recognised early on that whilst our own GCSE and A-level students moved to online learning the thought of additional summer learning for young people would be tiring.

“So we wanted to introduce something different. As part of a free programme, we are running 20 challenges over 20 working days between July 20 and August 14 for students to learn whilst engaging in practical tasks.

“Each day students will watch one instructional video produced by our staff especially for this project.

"They will download a worksheet to complete and then do the task. Students see, hear, read, write and do – an approach which means it’s accessible to all.

“Not only will they try a variety of activities that are ordinarily on offer during Concord summer, but each time a task is completed they earn an e-badge to download.

"At the same time, building a portfolio of work they can showcase and take back to school.

“For each activity that is completed, students will receive a ticket – up to a maximum of 20 tickets – which will be included in a prize draw for a free place to study at Concord summer 2021.”

Steve Tulk, of Macmillan Education, said: “In a field of great nominations, Concord’s was the one that stood out. The story behind it inspired us so congratulations to the summer school team.”

The chief executive of Quality English and Quality Education Jonathan Swindell also had high praise for Concord summer.

He said: “It was truly a very well deserved award so congratulations from all of us at QE.”