Pupils congratulated for 100 per cent attendance

Samuel Hall, Jamie Hireson and Kayleigh Perks haven’t missed a single day at the Wellington-based Ercall Wood Academy for the past five years.

Samuel is now planning to study A levels in computer science, biology and psychology at either Madeley Academy or Abraham Darby sixth form.

He said: “I’m proud to have achieved 100 per cent attendance. I enjoy learning about interesting topics, and I feel that this is why I had such a drive to come to school every day.

“My favourite subjects have been computer science, biology and chemistry, because of the real-world applications that were taught during the lessons.”

Jamie is now off to Thomas Telford sixth form to study A levels in biology, psychology and PE, as well as a BTEC in applied science.

He said he had developed a ‘great relationship’ with teachers and a real passion for learning, and enjoyed playing sport outside school time to stay healthy and active.

Kayleigh is also now progressing onto A levels. She is planning to study biology, maths and chemistry at Thomas Telford, and said her favourite class during the time at Ercall Wood was biology.

Stuart Will, education welfare officer and peer mentor co-ordinator at Ercall Wood, said: “It is only right that we acknowledge the example which has been set by Samuel, Jamie and Kayleigh.

“To go through an entire five years of secondary schooling without missing a single day is an amazing achievement. We wish them well for the next chapter of their education.”

Ercall Wood Academy is one of six schools in Telford & Wrekin which form part of the Learning Community Trust, created in 2017 to drive improvement and ensure the best possible outcomes for students.

Chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said: “We are committed to supporting and challenging all of our students to be the very best they can be, and to provide a high-quality education right across the ability range.

“It is fantastic to hear that Samuel, Jamie and Kayleigh have enjoyed and appreciated their time at Ercall Wood so much over the past five years. They are a credit to the academy, and our trust.”