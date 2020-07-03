Bridgnorth headteacher’s joy at students’ return

Sarah Godden, headteacher at Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, said they were pleased at the government detail about how to return, and added that she is confident it will work.

The school has been open to the children of key workers during the pandemic and now has pupils from both year 10 and 12 who have returned.

Mrs Godden said: “The pupils that are here are really pleased to be back. I think what they have missed most is having contact with teachers face-to-face who can really explain things and that is what the teachers have missed too.”

Mrs Godden said that a number of plans were already in place for September, and they will work through the rest of the guidelines in coming days.

There will be some changes, particularly for subjects like music and PE, where wind instruments and contact sports will not be taught initially.

Pupils will also arrive in staggered drop offs, and leave at separate times – although there will be no reduction in education time.

The pupils will also be put into groups, to enable effective track and trace if one becomes ill, while the school will have distance learning plans ready to go immediately if a group is forced to isolate.

Mrs Godden said: “We have got some things to do around detail and we have to get letters out to parents to explain the plans on how it will work but our overall feeling is being pleased we have now got some regulations and detail to work with and it looks doable.”