Shrewsbury students welcome new outdoor learning environment

Shrewsbury High Prep School has been able to welcome back all of its pupils thanks to support Shropshire-based Tents and Marquees.

The school on Old Roman Road has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic for children of key workers, and two weeks ago teachers were delighted to welcome back Early Years, Year One and Year Six children.

When guidance allowed the opening up of the rest of the school, the estates team began the careful process of ensuring all classrooms and play areas were safe for students to return.

Owners of the marquee business, Elodie and Charles Home, then suggested one of their larger marquees as a new classroom for the remainder of term, which proved a welcome addition to students' learning.

Shrewsbury High School was given a marquee to ensure pupils could return safely

Hannah Kundu, who has three children at the school, said she was thrilled to have her youngsters back in education.

She said: “They have had such a lovely day – my three haven’t stopped talking about seeing their friends and teachers again. In years to come when people ask Reuben how he remembers the Covid-19 crisis – being taught in a marquee will be a fond memory of a difficult time."

Mr Home said: “We are delighted to be able to facilitate the safe return to school of the pupils of Shrewsbury High Prep.

Advertising

"We have young children ourselves and appreciate the importance of them being at school for social interactions as well as learning.

Shrewsbury High School was given a marquee to ensure pupils could return safely

"It’s great to see that the high school feels the same, thought outside of the box and went the extra mile to accommodate the needs of the children.

"They should feel extremely proud of themselves for being able to get all primary years back on site for a few weeks before the summer holidays.

Advertising

"We are providing marquees and structures for a number of businesses and schools around the country to enable social distancing and we are always happy to chat through any specific requirements."

With children back for the last few weeks of term, Kate Millichamp, headteacher of Shrewsbury High Prep, praised the combined efforts of teachers, support staff, parents and businesses working together to bring classmates back together.

Shrewsbury High School was given a marquee to ensure pupils could return safely

“We are extremely grateful to Tents & Marquees for helping us ensure all pupils who wanted to return to school are able to do so – and what child wouldn’t want to have their lessons in a giant tent," she said.

"We have our two Year 4 classes being taught safely in their own bubbles in this marquee. Our pupils have shown remarkable character and resilience over the last term and have adapted to guided home learning brilliantly.

"However, nothing beats having them all back in school and I am extremely proud of how our whole school community has pulled together to support one another during this very unusual summer term.”