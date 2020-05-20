Shropshire's education staff thanked for 'passion, commitment and drive'

To mark national Thank a Teacher Day today, Shropshire Council’s acting interim chief executive Karen Bradshaw and Councillor Ed Potter, portfolio holder for Children’s Services, have written an open letter to everyone working in the education sector across the county.

They said: “On behalf of us all at Shropshire Council we want to take the opportunity to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing headteachers, teachers, teaching assistants and school support staff, who every day make a real and vital difference to the lives of our children and young people.

“Your passion, commitment and drive to inspire the county’s children and young people is something we are extremely proud of and grateful for – especially so this year – and we want to pay tribute to you for your hard work and dedication during what has been a difficult and challenging time for all schools, school staff and pupils.

“We want to say thank you to all schools that have remained open during the lockdown to look after our vulnerable children and the children of key workers – and to the teachers and staff that have been going in each day to teach and care for them.

“We want to say thank you for all of that have been doing such a brilliant job providing and delivering home schooling to the hundreds of children who aren’t able to come to school.

“We want to say thank you to all teachers who have been contacting children and families to ensure their well-being.”

Councillor Ed Potter

Ms Bradshaw, also the authority’s executive director of Children’s Services, and Councillor Potter, thanked staff preparing for the anticipated return of special school pupils and children in reception and years one, six, 10 and 12 on June 1.

They added: “These have indeed been unprecedented times for our schools and school staff but through it all your commitment to providing the best possible education to your children has remained paramount.

“All of you are an inspiration not only to your pupils, but to all of us at the council. We’re incredibly proud of you, and you should be extremely proud of yourselves.

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, said: “So often and for so many of us, it is a teacher who changed our lives, was at our side through hard and difficult times, who lifted us up when we were down, helped us find our voice, gave us confidence when we needed it most, set us on a path that we have followed ever since.

“We know this is why you do what you do, and that’s why we want to say ‘thank you’ to you all.

Thank a Teacher Day is led by the Teaching Awards Trust, in partnership with the Department for Education.