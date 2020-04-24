Telford College donates stationery to Princess Royal Hospital

Telford College contacted the hospital after the lockdown began to see if it could offer any help and has responded to a request for marker pens.

Dave Candlin, the college’s director of estates, said: “We thought they might be in need of equipment like disposable gloves, which we have on-site for use in our hair and beauty training salon, The Retreat.

“But it turned out the thing they said would help them out the most was a supply of marker pens.

“So we collected up what we had spare around our campus, and our caretaker Bob Jenkins has now dropped off more than 100 marker pens at the hospital porter’s department.

“Although our college is still open and delivering learning, the majority of our students are now working from home.

“This has given us the opportunity to do our bit, like so many others are doing, to help the NHS.”

This is not Telford College’s first gesture of help to the health and social care sector.

It has already loaned its two 16-seater minibuses to The Wrekin Housing Group, helping it to deliver vital care to vulnerable and isolated people across the West Midlands.

And health and social care tutor Elaine Colley has returned to the NHS after 13 years, to work on the respiratory ward at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

Several other past and present Telford College health and social care students have also signed up to work on the frontline.