Astronaut gives Shropshire youngsters a chance to learn from home

Suitable for people between four to 19 years old, STEM Learning has selected more than 300 activities and materials available to support parents and carers with home teaching, with a particular focus on STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and maths.

The ambassador of STEM, astronaut Tim Peake also features in a new video where he answers school children’s questions about how to become a spaceman.

He reveals whether astronauts worry about loo roll running out, discusses pre-launch quarantine and Covid-19 on the International Space Station, and even predicts that one day children will be going into space.

This content joins a number of astronomical-themed activities for budding space travellers, including Mission X which encourages students to train like an astronaut and a challenge to design a moon camp, with space providing an engaging and exciting way for children to learn about science and mathematics.

Mr Peake said: “I was fortunate enough to become an astronaut, but even if I hadn’t there are so many interesting and exciting careers in space and aviation that are all made possible by STEM subjects.

"The most important thing, regardless of what field you’d like to work in, is to follow what you’re passionate about; work hard at it, be determined and, while there will be ups-and-downs along the way, you will always see it through.”

Fran Dainty, STEM’s head of education, added: “Supporting families with home learning has never been more important, but there’s no reason for it to be daunting. That’s why we’ve published more than 300 activities and materials, free for everybody.

"Not only are they enjoyable and easy to do, but fun, and the parents here at STEM have been writing blogs about their own science experiments, tips and experiences, which are also available to read."

STEM Learning is the UK’s the largest provider of education support in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The non-profit company works with schools, colleges and young people and provides resources for both parents and teachers.

For more information, visit stem.org.uk