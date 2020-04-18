North Shropshire school donates face masks to NHS and care staff

Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch has supported the local community by donating and making PPE for frontline NHS and care workers tackling covid-19.

The school supplied 100 face masks to the Royal Shrewsbury hospital along with 24 that were donated to Betsi Cadwaladr NHS Trust.

They have also supplied PPE to local care homes in Whitchurch including Edgeley House following a post seen on Facebook requesting support.

The staff and students that have been in school during the Easter holidays have been collecting stock from departments and making face masks for distribution.

David O'Toole

Mr O’Toole, deputy CEO of the Marches Academy Trust and headteacher at Sir John Talbot’s School, said: "We knew we could support the community by donating the PPE we had at school.

"The team that have been in school, both students and staff, have worked hard to design and manufacture face masks that we have also delivered to those who need them. It has been a great experience for our students to be involved and help make a difference to our community."