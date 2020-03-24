Free maths resources for children

Examplar Education has been in touch with 20,000 schools across the country offering to give pupils free access to its online programmes.

More than 400,000 children have already enrolled on one of the courses, which have an average pass mark of 95.7 per cent.

Steve O’Hara, programme director, said: "During these times of uncertainty, it is important to keep children’s learning as normal as possible.

"Exemplar Education has always been passionate about putting children first and that is why we are offering our maths tuition programme free of charge for 30 days.

"We hope this service will minimise disruption and make learning accessible to millions of children from the safety of their own homes."