Oswestry School raises cash for Harry Johnson Trust

From September to December, they collected money by holding a home clothes day, a Christmas Enterprise Fair and a bake sale.

The total amount raised was £2,095.49 in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust.

The charity was set up by Sally Johnson in November 2014 following the death of her seven-year-old son, Harry, who battled Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

All of the money raised will help the trust offer support to children and teenagers who receive care from the oncology team at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Sally said: "Thank you so much to everybody at Oswestry School. This is such a lot of money which will go a very long way."