Shropshire principal full of praise as college ranked fourth best for A-levels

The ranking of Acton Burnell-based Concord College was for results in last year’s academic year with exams taken in the summer of 2019.

Each of the 2,920 schools in the nationwide league table were ranked according to the average points per academic entry as well as on the percentage of students achieving AAB or better with two facilitating subjects.

Concord were ranked fourth for students who achieved AAB or better with two facilitating subjects and eighth for average points per academic entry out of the total number of schools.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am so proud of our students and staff whose combined efforts have made this incredible success possible.

“The results that underpin this league table position have enabled Concord students to move on to the most competitive course and universities in the UK and around the world.

“It is this unlocking of the next stage of life and the personal affirmation which comes with it that are the most important outcomes of Concord’s results.

“It is a shame that league tables cannot measure this."

The Department for Education publish the A-level results for thousands of schools across the country annually.