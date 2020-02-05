Menu

School opens careers hub and becomes first in Telford to win top award

A new careers and enterprise hub has opened, allowing a Telford school to become the first locally to receive an international award.

. The mayor presents the gold certificate to Catherine Lawson-Broadhead, left, with Andriane Usherwood, Careers & Enterprise Co-ordinator for Telford & Wrekin.

Students and businesses at the hub, with the Gold accreditation award

RBSL discussing work experience with year 10 students from Hadley Learning Community

Hadley Learning Community (HLC) opened the hub, with the honours performed by Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds.

It is a one-stop-shop for careers advice and has helped the school to achieve gold accreditation for meeting all eight of the internationally-recognised Gatsby benchmarks for careers provision in secondary schools.

It is the first school in Telford and Wrekin to do so.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Life Ready, Work Ready team said in a statement the award was: “A fantastic achievement, and demonstrates the great practice being carried out at HLC.”

Head of business at HLC Catherine Lawson-Broadhead said: “Every school is being required to use Gatsby benchmarks to improve their careers provision.

“We are proud to be the first in the borough to have met all eight of these standards in recognition of the work being done with our students from Year 7 to Year 11,” Ms Lawson-Broadhead added.

The hub, supported by a wide range of local companies and organisations, is not just for HLC students – other secondary schools, including Ercall Wood and Charlton, and Telford Job Box will also make use of the facilities.

By Dan Haygarth

