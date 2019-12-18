Formula One event revs up student competition in Shropshire

Formula One in Schools gave dozens of students the chance to experience design visualisation, prototyping and computer aided design using the elements of STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths.

Hosted by Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology in Bridgnorth, the event was organised by The STEM Workshop and supported by Telford-based MyWorkwear.

Pupils from 12 schools across the county took part in a pit stop challenge with the University of Wolverhampton Race Team, an interactive driving experience and testing prototype car models.

The event marked the launch of the F1 in Schools STEM Challenge, which gives students the chance to create a three to six-member race team and create a car using computer aided manufacturing software before its put to the test in a regional competition.

The students will take away skills from the launch and work on their designs over coming months before competing to become champion in 2020.

Students from Adams Grammar trying a bit of design visualisation. Left to Right - Max Higginson, Alex Kaye, Ben Wagstaff, Theo Sadler, Hasan Amjad and Edward Matthews Brian Sims, Inspirational Speaker, sharing his knowledge from over 45 years experience in motor sports Mark Wemyss-Holden, F1 in Schools UK, revving up the students for the day ahead The organisers - left to right - Leanne Mee from The Stem Workshop, James Worthington from MyWorkwear and Amy Farley from MCMT Students from Hadley Learning Community - Ella Hignett and Johan Bamford Student from Burton Borough looking at robotics in engineering - left to right - Owen Lloyd, Jude Price-Nation, Alfie Matthews, Callum Smith, Aphiah Holland, Joe Warwick

Natalie Stewart from Hadley Learning Community said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for students to see STEM in action and how what we do in the classroom can transfer into industry."

Burton Borough School student Owen Lloyd added: "We are seeing the future today. We have all been really inspired. My career starts here."

Advertising

The competition aims to help change the perceptions of STEM by creating a fun and exciting learning environment for young people to develop an informed view about careers in engineering, Formula One, science, marketing and technology.

The World Championships recently took place in Abu Dhabi and was won by a UK school.

Once the regional champion is chosen, they will have the opportunity to compete on a global scale.

Leanne Mee, of The STEM Workshop, said: "The students who we had in the centre have been incredible and I was so impressed with the attention to detail in the design and manufacturing.

Advertising

Students from Mary Webb School trying their hand at building prototypes - Jake Edwards and Daniel Clarke Edward Cox and Fynn O’Neill from Idsall School excited for the pit stop challenge University of Wolverhampton F3 Race Car Westfield Pod, an autonomous transport system University of Wolverhampton F3 Race Car

"I feel reassured that we have some incredible talent in Shropshire. I am hugely impressed by how well supported the event has been by business and this has really helped us gain incredible momentum.

"I now look forward to working closely with all the schools to prepare them for our regional event in 2021."

The launch was attended by about 50 businesses from throughout the Midlands.

Mostly members of Made in the Midlands, the businesses were keen to show their support for the challenge and the engineers of the future in Shropshire.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear said: "Being involved in bringing Formula One in Schools to Shropshire has been a fantastic opportunity for us as a business to support out local schools and the future of manufacturing and engineering.

"We hope that we have seen the next world champion in the room today."