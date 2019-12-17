Shrewsbury schoolchildren clean up the streets

More than 30 children from Bicton Heath CE Primary School donned their hi-vis jackets and hit the streets to collect rubbish with school staff and Co-op Midcounties workers.

Co-op's environmental ambassador and Paddle Against Plastics founder Cal Major also delivered a talk to pupils about how we can all help to protect the planet by making more eco-friendly choices in our everyday lives.

Natalie Johnson, headteacher at the school, said: “It may have been a bit drizzly outside, but the children all had a great time and it was amazing to see the difference we were able to make through our efforts.

“We would like to thank the Co-op Midcounties team for working with us on this project. It’s so important for young people to learn about the importance of protecting the planet and taking part in this litter pick and hearing from an inspirational role model like Cal Major really helped to engage them in the issue. We look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Phil Ponsonby, Chief Executive at Co-op Midcounties, said: “It was brilliant to see how enthusiastic all of the children were about tackling littering in the area and working together to protect the local environment.

“We are committed to working with young people to teach them about the importance of sustainability, and will continue to explore different ways in which we can engage with Bicton CE Primary and schools across Shropshire around environmental issues in the future.”