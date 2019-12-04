Bid to build three metre fence as drug paraphernalia and broken bottles repeatedly left in school playing field

The headteacher at the Meadows Primary School in Harlech Road, Oswestry, said she wants to build a three-metre high fence around the playing field in a bid to keep troublemakers out.

Currently the school adjoins a public area on three of its four sides and is fenced in by wooden rail fencing.

There is no authorised public access to the field and there are no gates on to the field from the public area.

However, the school said it is being misused by the public and has applied to build a three-metre high fence around the site.

Headteacher Karen Morris said: “It is frequently misused by members of the public and staff have to check the area for safety before the children can use it.

“Staff have had to remove, in addition to general litter, broken bottles, dog faeces and drug paraphernalia.

“Unfortunately such occurrences are the norm rather than isolated incidents.

“There has also been two occasions when fires have been set against the conifers between the field and school grounds, fortunately the fire and rescue service were able to deal with them before any major damage was done.

“As it stands at the moment the area is not a safe and secure place for the children or community to use.”

She said she hoped the school could use the site with the community if planning permission is granted.

She said: “The school would like to develop the area for both school and organised community use.

“They have been fundraising for outdoor fitness equipment which they would like to be installed on the field.

“Looking toward the future the school intends to install an all-weather track.

“With the level of misuse the area suffers at the moment neither of these options can be pursued until the area is secured and unauthorised access is prevented.

“The boundary between the field and public area is surrounded by well-established trees and bushes that were planted outside the boundary.

“It will have little or no visual impact on the public view.”